As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Brighton Jones Has Upped Its Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Declined

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 7,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,461 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 25,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/04/2018 – OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC OIS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $28; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Makes 364 Times Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11; 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 13/03/2018 – Shell, Eni preempt any U.S. probe over Nigeria with filings; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Fintech Partnership Head to Run Crypto Strategy; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 85.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 24,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 4,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326,000, down from 28,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38 million shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Western Cap Management Com reported 3,347 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 215,001 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cypress Capital Mngmt Llc reported 145,736 shares. Moreover, Independent Invsts has 2.43% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,651 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 130,856 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 1.29M shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assocs owns 5.87M shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Cap Sarl invested in 25,653 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Cap Advsrs Ok reported 0.83% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New York-based Loews has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.96% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amer Asset reported 10,066 shares. Nomura Asset Management invested in 891,064 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 308,922 shares or 0.86% of the stock.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,327 shares to 108,251 shares, valued at $16.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,536 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) by 101,400 shares to 140,300 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (Put).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Top Stock Trades for Monday: X, APHA, XOM, ETSY – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.