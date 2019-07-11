As Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Share Price Rose, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Lifted by $470,256 Its Stake; Excalibur Management Lowered Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Stake by $544,087; Share Value Rose

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 4,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,596 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15M, up from 233,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $113.64. About 2.21M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TAX REFORM AND REGULATORY CLIMATE GIVE HOPE OF USING MORE EXCESS CAPITAL TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President; 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan addresses ‘exceptions’ to trades; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,387 shares as the company's stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 39,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $368.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $113.64.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why You Should Keep An Eye On Citi And JPMorgan This Week – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96 million. Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. $1.22M worth of stock was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.28 billion for 11.14 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa owns 1.15M shares. Oak Ridge Invests has invested 0.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Msd Prns Lp has 0.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Mississippi-based Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department has invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Illinois-based Crystal Rock Cap Management has invested 4.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Weik Capital Mgmt accumulated 18,560 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rench Wealth Management Inc has invested 3.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vista Cap Ptnrs Inc holds 2,237 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Com holds 2.25% or 183,558 shares. First Natl Bank Sioux Falls holds 7,596 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,087 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co stated it has 46,805 shares. Regal Inv Advisors Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 12,074 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.67M shares.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 15,523 shares to 175,239 shares, valued at $14.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 7,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,742 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).