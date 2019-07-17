As Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Increased Its Holding by $470,256; Diamond Hill Capital Management Stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) Lifted by $19.32 Million as Stock Rose

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 4,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,596 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15M, up from 233,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 15.31M shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Rothschild Global, ANZ, DBO Partners; 02/04/2018 – Monday’s Market Plunge Won’t Last: JPMorgan — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 06/04/2018 – LIA FILES CLAIM AGAINST JPMORGAN FILED IN LONDON FRIDAY; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.22M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.00M, up from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.14. About 1.04M shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 03/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Q2 reflects strong consumer, weaker i-banking, trading revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall Street slips as bank earnings, Trump trade comments weigh – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How JP Morgan and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.12% or 4,124 shares. Moreover, Elm Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,330 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd holds 2.37% or 308,022 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na has 1.56% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paradigm Advisors Lc stated it has 8,591 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 5,716 shares. Lederer And Assocs Investment Counsel Ca owns 22,900 shares. New York-based Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas has invested 2.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iberiabank holds 1.37% or 116,851 shares. Moreover, American Economic Planning Adv has 0.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 12,206 shares. Ameritas Prns has 0.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Savant Capital Limited Com stated it has 0.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clark Capital Management invested in 453,906 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Inc reported 54,885 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 7,922 shares to 53,005 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Tr S&P 500 (SPY) by 2,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,869 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sterling National Bank Expands Specialty Finance Team with Key Hires – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sterling Bancorp to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Sterling Bancorp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sterling Bancorp Completes Acquisition of $495 Million in Commercial Loans and Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Bancorp Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stock declares $0.40625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Service Inc has invested 0.02% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Pnc Financial Svcs Inc accumulated 0% or 42,831 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 1.14M shares. Pl Advsr Limited owns 122,900 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). First Mercantile reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Moreover, Basswood Cap Lc has 3.1% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 2.56 million shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Financial Bank reported 0% stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.03% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Moreover, Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Profund Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) for 22,004 shares. Skyline Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 1.79% or 566,125 shares. Second Curve Capital Limited Company accumulated 231,200 shares or 3.28% of the stock. Salzhauer Michael reported 142,305 shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 12,322 shares to 280,392 shares, valued at $48.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp. (NYSE:L) by 1.98 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd..