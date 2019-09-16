As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Cut Holding by $395,271; Beach Point Capital Management LP Upped Stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by $4.01 Million

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 3,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24,789 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, down from 28,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 2.57 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa: “A company of this size and complexity cannot be seriously considering at least a dividend cut and/or a more aggressive approach to reinforcing its capital base.”; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE $54 BLN – $55 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 143,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 958,234 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.38 million, up from 814,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 1.07 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and lnvenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 12/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS IN EARLY TALKS TO SELL BOSTON-AREA CASINO PROJECT TO MGM – WSJ, CITING; 30/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Hits Unprecedented Responsible Gambling Milestone; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts: Cancellation of Major Prize Fight in May Moderates Expectations for 2Q, Particularly at Luxury Properties; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts Transactions Expected to Close in 1Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International 1Q Profit Up 8.3%; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Continued Disruption at Monte Carlo and Additional Time to Recover at Mandalay Bay for Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,057 shares to 29,071 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.33 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 1.28% or 3,358 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel holds 4.8% or 202,710 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 5.15 million shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Cypress Management Limited holds 0.07% or 3,322 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Newman Dignan And Sheerar holds 0.07% or 24,462 shares in its portfolio. Boyar Asset Mngmt holds 5.4% or 65,412 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.07% or 83,063 shares in its portfolio. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp holds 1.74% or 640,620 shares. Beacon Capital Mngmt owns 51 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated owns 125,850 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Moreover, Field & Main National Bank has 2.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greatmark Ptnrs stated it has 2,010 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Ptnrs, a Michigan-based fund reported 115,575 shares. Chemung Canal Tru has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. Another trade for 800,000 shares valued at $20.32M was bought by SALEM PAUL J.

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MGM Resorts’ Responsible Gambling Program Hits Unprecedented 1 Million Customer Interactions Nationwide – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “MGM Springfield bullish despite falling short of projected revenue – Boston Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MGM Resorts Reaffirms Commitment To Pursuing Integrated Resort In Osaka, Japan – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IHOP® Introduces Spooky and Kooky Limited-Time Menu Inspired by MGM’s New Animated Film The Addams Family – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold MGM shares while 132 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 421.58 million shares or 1.44% more from 415.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 5.13 million shares. Nwi Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.48% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. 181,244 are owned by Aperio Grp Llc. Spirit Of America Corporation New York owns 6,600 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 238,002 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alberta Mngmt Corporation reported 0.07% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Provise Group Lc has 0.04% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 10,800 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). The New York-based Gp has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 882,701 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 27 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 246,683 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Blue Harbour Lp reported 7.32% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).