As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Trust Co Of Vermont Has Raised by $780,552 Its Stake; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose, Crow Point Partners Cut Its Holding by $14.28 Million

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 7,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 137,888 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.42M, up from 130,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 11.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 07/03/2018 – NKT HOLDING: J.P. MORGAN ASSET HOLDS SHORT POSITION AT 1.37%; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 14/03/2018 – SWISSCOM AG SCMN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 480 FROM SFR 429; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, which is currently valued at over $2 billion, is in talks with Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan to be advisers, the source said; 02/04/2018 – J. P. Morgan Chase’s best-known blockchain executive Amber Baldet will leave the bank to start her own venture; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 69,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 105,015 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.51M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $220.74. About 2.12M shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 6,558 shares to 13,184 shares, valued at $783,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Inflation Prot Secs Etf (VTIP) by 6,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,161 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkts Etf (VEA).

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $622.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 3,625 shares to 14,995 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging (IEMG) by 7,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

