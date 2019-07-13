As Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Opus Investment Management Has Increased Position by $303,000; As Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stock Price Rose, Proshare Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $13.10 Million

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 87,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,005 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.93M, up from 509,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $158.51. About 470,599 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, up from 30,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT HAS 5.01% OF FAGRON VOTING RIGHTS ON MAY 10; 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 18/05/2018 – Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain operation says banks like her former employer could get into the cryptocurrency business imminently; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan takes stake in analytics platform start-up; 10/04/2018 – GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC GXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 15/04/2018 – Aurizon Target Price Cut 3.6% to A$4 a Share by JP Morgan; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock. Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 13,480 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Wealthquest Corp stated it has 9,631 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi owns 104,506 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.86% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 113,386 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur owns 1.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 92,035 shares. 12,094 were reported by Private Wealth Advsr. Mairs & Power has invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.23% stake. Kcm Advisors Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 146,385 shares. Excalibur Corporation owns 3.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 34,059 shares. 9,806 were accumulated by Tiger Eye Limited Liability Corporation. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 9,893 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 22,938 are owned by Planning Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Graybill Bartz And Assoc accumulated 22,508 shares.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) by 5,000 shares to 74,165 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,200 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 2.89% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 112,030 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Management Ltd has invested 0.13% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 390,261 shares. Avalon Ltd Liability Co reported 100,007 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation has 162,489 shares. Da Davidson And Com reported 8,734 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 2,350 shares. United Fire Gp holds 0.11% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 877,138 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Comerica Bancorp invested in 0.05% or 37,040 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.11% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). World Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 8,516 shares stake. 888,432 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company stated it has 71,445 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,929 shares to 280,851 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).