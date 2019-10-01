As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Lowered Its Stake; As Fly Leasing (FLY) Share Price Rose, Zazove Associates Boosted by $1.08 Million Its Stake

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 4,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 78,041 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73 million, down from 82,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 8.98 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – PRICE GROUP SAYS JPMORGAN DECREASED HOLDING TO 4.32%; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase posts record $8.7bn in first quarter profit; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names J.P. Morgan’s Weinstein Sr VP of Strategy

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Fly Leasing (FLY) by 178.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 180,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.57% . The institutional investor held 281,067 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 101,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Fly Leasing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $636.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 442,728 shares traded or 105.56% up from the average. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Fly Leasing 4Q Rev $107.9M; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING: AIRASIA HLDRS OK BUY OF MAJOR AIRCRAFT PORTFOLIO; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (Prn) by 4.78 million shares to 4.29M shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 4.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (AGG) by 5,261 shares to 127,754 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VEA) by 33,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kenmare Capital Llc holds 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 1.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capital Guardian Com reported 765,727 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Chemical State Bank holds 1.74% or 136,878 shares. Ajo LP holds 520,437 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc holds 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 8,670 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 6,664 shares. Strs Ohio reported 2.36M shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 15,000 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 25,674 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corp De reported 57.80 million shares. New Vernon Investment Mngmt Lc invested 0.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westpac Corporation invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Portland Inv Counsel owns 4,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 2,328 are held by Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com.