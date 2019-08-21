As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose, Ami Investment Management Has Lifted by $456,621 Its Holding; As Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Akre Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $1.27 Million

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 1.53 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. SERVICES PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.1 LAST MONTH; 05/03/2018 JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 2 (Table); 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $442.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $128.89. About 3,305 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Int’l Group (NYSE:AIG) by 9,470 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent & Co Inc has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% or 33,610 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.95% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.85% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bourgeon Cap Limited Liability Company invested 3.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cannell Peter B & reported 99,168 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd invested in 0.16% or 19,440 shares. Huntington Natl Bank invested in 2.93% or 1.75M shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust holds 0.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,053 shares. Culbertson A N & Co Inc holds 3.47% or 119,050 shares in its portfolio. Hengehold Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Martin & Incorporated Tn accumulated 24,134 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il invested in 245,926 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division, Texas-based fund reported 308,922 shares.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tracking Charles Akre’s Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Diamond Hill names new CEO – Columbus Business First” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/2/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DHIL) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.