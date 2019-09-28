As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lincluden Management LTD Cut Its Holding; As Citigroup (C) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Northpointe Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 17,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 101,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.08 million, up from 83,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN 2018 GDP GROWTH FORECAST TO 2% VS 2.3%; 22/05/2018 – BI UK: For years, Chase and Citi credit cards offered a generous, under-the-radar benefit that protected customers. And then th; 18/04/2018 – Citi 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 18/04/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE INC WWW.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 7,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 43,516 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.87M, down from 50,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. TO RATING ‘A+’; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 17/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with J.P. Morgan Equity Research Analyst Matthew Boss for an inside look on the state of the retail sector; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 08/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank denies planning to cut U.S. workforce by 20 pct; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash; 19/04/2018 – 75% of ultra-rich investors predict the economy will hit recession by 2020, a J.P. Morgan survey found

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Capital Lc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bollard Lc holds 102,098 shares. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt reported 2.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Legacy Private Trust stated it has 88,577 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 438,419 shares stake. Dynamic Mngmt has 1.32% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eaton Vance Management owns 7.62 million shares. The Illinois-based Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 3.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested in 81,920 shares or 3.13% of the stock. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Lc Delaware has 0.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,610 shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 27,444 shares. 24,304 are owned by West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company invested 1.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Homrich & Berg has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 544,920 shares to 5.89 million shares, valued at $52.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 12,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 97% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will Amazon Care Sink Teladoc Health, or Give It a Massive Boost? – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) on Behalf of Premier Stockholders and Encourages Vivint Investors to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on September 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Wells Fargo poaches next CEO from another big bank; Charlotte manufacturer sees another leader depart – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In ASHR And Citigroup – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,755 shares to 47,164 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 7,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,709 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Mgmt Lc accumulated 207,166 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Meridian Invest Counsel reported 0.81% stake. Moreover, First Dallas Incorporated has 0.53% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8,640 shares. Cambridge has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,234 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company reported 0.34% stake. 335,700 were reported by Clal Ins. Clough Partners Limited Partnership has invested 5.76% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cornerstone Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Citizens & Northern owns 28,031 shares. Cibc World Inc has 0.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 493,601 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cambridge Investment Advsr has invested 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors has 73 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital World has 0.43% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Howard Hughes Institute owns 75,000 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio.