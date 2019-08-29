As Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wellington Shields & Company Trimmed Its Holding by $377,033; American Express Co (AXP) Valuation Rose While Rk Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 47,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 51,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 8.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chief James Dimon Likes the Bank’s Growth Prospects, Despite Risks; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/03/2018 – PROTECTIONISM POSES RISK TO INFLATION: JPMORGAN’S MARRON; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE BONUS GAP IS 67%; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bezos-Buffett joint venture to save health care is struggling to find a CEO – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 22/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa: “A company of this size and complexity cannot be seriously considering at least a dividend cut and/or a more aggressive approach to reinforcing its capital base.”; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT

Rk Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc sold 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 58,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 67,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $120.76. About 1.63 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aull Monroe Investment Mgmt owns 22,863 shares. Miles Cap owns 5,097 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,085 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 1.65 million shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.35% or 5,158 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Bancorp Na has invested 2.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Liability Company reported 191,210 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vestor Ltd Com stated it has 134,598 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Centurylink Management Commerce owns 41,624 shares. Strategic Financial Svcs has 82,457 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Finance invested in 0.68% or 2.78M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 2.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.24 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08M and $196.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 144,000 shares to 315,800 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 232,600 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 64,141 shares. Garde holds 5,930 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Old Dominion Cap has invested 0.84% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Geode Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 8.68 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust invested in 5,458 shares. Zwj Counsel has 1.72% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5,510 shares. Fosun Int Ltd accumulated 0.1% or 14,355 shares. Penobscot Mngmt stated it has 8,459 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Services Automobile Association has 0.3% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hartford Mngmt Company has 0.28% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 51,676 are owned by Ww Asset Mgmt. Charter Com owns 12,977 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan reported 45,700 shares.

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17 million and $104.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3,871 shares to 40,828 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.