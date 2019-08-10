As Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Generation Investment Management Llp Increased Its Stake; Strs Ohio Trimmed Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $1.35 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 51,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 64,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 363,074 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 28,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 4.28M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.26 million, up from 4.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $141.5. About 246,895 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO TAKE OVER FULL OWNERSHIP OF ENCORE+ FUND; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 02/04/2018 – JLL earns ENERGY STAR® honor for seventh straight year; 23/04/2018 – DJ Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JLL); 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE – ON MAY 16, CO, UNITS EXECUTED AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED MULTICURRENCY CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 21, 2016; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – Jones Lang Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 239,025 shares to 857,209 shares, valued at $435.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 274,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap owns 29,071 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Stifel Corporation owns 4,161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 11 shares stake. Campbell Commerce Inv Adviser Limited accumulated 5,654 shares. 105,132 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. North Carolina-based Atria Invs Lc has invested 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Stevens Cap Management Lp holds 14,392 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 130,314 shares. Moreover, Manchester Capital Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Comerica National Bank has invested 0.04% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 4,001 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity accumulated 13,484 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 2 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.04% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Federated Inc Pa holds 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) or 21,406 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selz Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Paloma Prtnrs owns 2,826 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 59,804 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,057 are held by Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co. Dubuque Bancshares And Tru reported 192 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 1,552 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 8,907 shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Lc holds 0.67% or 23,276 shares in its portfolio. Element Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 7,558 shares. 6,500 are owned by Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 236,117 shares. Northern accumulated 0.02% or 582,712 shares. 203,032 were reported by Parametric Port Assoc Ltd. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 2,695 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 29,985 shares to 347,677 shares, valued at $38.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Co (NYSE:CCI) by 4,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

