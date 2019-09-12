As Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Valuation Declined, Atlanta Capital Management Co Upped Holding by $2.33 Million; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Value Declined While Harvest Fund Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $62.07 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 16,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.10M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $141.94. About 245,579 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 08/05/2018 – JLL DIV BOOST TO $0.41/SHR FROM 37C VS EST. 39C; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: COMM 2015-CCRE26, CD 2016-CD1, CD 2016-CD2, CD 2017-CD3, COMM 2016-COR1 and JPMDB 2017-C5 Unaffected by the Assumption of Prudential Plaza Loan; 30/05/2018 – LaSalle Plans Double Acquisition From Aviva Investors; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BOARD DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE, AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE FROM $0.37 PER SHARE PAYMENT MADE IN DECEMBER 2017; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-LaSalle Investment appoints Philip Nell as head of real returns funds; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT RAISES OVER $1.1B FOR ASIA OPPORUNITY FUND; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM JUNE 2021 TO MAY 2023; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE AND AVIVA HAVE ENTERED INTO A BINDING CONTRACT AND DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF YEAR

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 2.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 32.86M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $921.41M, down from 35.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 6.04M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 3.76 million shares to 50.79M shares, valued at $1.47 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 79,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Tru accumulated 53,807 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Botty Investors Ltd Liability owns 13,375 shares. Agf Invests America Incorporated reported 0.88% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cv Starr Company Trust has invested 4.38% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,810 shares. Adirondack has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 53 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 9,289 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Investment Ltd accumulated 617,263 shares. Wellington Group Inc Llp reported 0% stake. Spectrum Mngmt Group Incorporated reported 10,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 2.67M shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis LP has invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 15 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Williams Completes Rivervale South to Market Project to Help Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Northeastern U.S. – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $304.34 million for 24.29 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston midstream firm launches renovation at HQ in Allen Center downtown – Houston Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Triten Real Estate Partners, Radom Capital’s MKT development signs first office tenant – Houston Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jones Lang Lasalle declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JLL Income Property Trust Acquires Class A Industrial Asset in Suburban Boston – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Corridor office building lands chemical company tenant – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.