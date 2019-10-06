As Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Stock Value Declined, Northern Trust Upped Holding; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Value Rose, Marathon Asset Management LP Has Cut Stake by $2.38 Million

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 18,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 641,073 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.19M, up from 622,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 255,434 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades LaSalle, IL GO Debt To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO BUY REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER OPS OF AVIVA INVESTORS; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle Raises Dividend to 41c; 17/04/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 30/04/2018 – JLL arranges $305 million sale of 175 West Jackson in Chicago’s Loop; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Rev $3.56B; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE WILL ALSO BE ACQUIRING AVIVA’S RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES AS FUND MANAGER OF ENCORE+; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 726,874 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold JLL shares while 111 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 41.06 million shares or 0.91% more from 40.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 28,396 shares. Voya Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 45,381 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Alliancebernstein LP reported 79,751 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,818 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Natixis owns 11,076 shares. Royal London Asset accumulated 0.12% or 88,115 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 0.03% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 13,068 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0% or 24,627 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc, Texas-based fund reported 907 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.04% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) or 13,513 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp stated it has 1,500 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 42,400 shares. Dupont Corporation has 20,008 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 16,275 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $45.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 79,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $40.32 million for 10.84 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

