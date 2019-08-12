As Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Stock Price Declined, Motley Fool Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $465,080; Whale Rock Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Market Value Declined

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 55,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 187,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.71M, down from 242,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO MULL SELLING GOODS DIRECTLY IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 3,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 120,771 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62M, up from 117,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $139.24. About 234,988 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 06/03/2018 – Multi-State Surplus Real Estate Auction Set for April; 30/05/2018 – AVIVA INVESTORS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL INDIRECT REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER BUSINESS AND INTEREST IN ENCORE+, WITH AROUND 6 BLN STG IN ASSETS, TO LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes LinkedIn’s Top Companies list again; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-LaSalle Investment seeks $1 billion for property fund – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – AMENDED ITS BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: The Combination of Pebblebrook and LaSalle Would Create a Hotel Industry Leader; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark acquires SaaS-based real estate asset management company Stessa; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Jones Lang LeSalle – 03/23/2018 05:04 PM

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.17 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 933,533 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $191.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 208,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

