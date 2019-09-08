As Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Stock Price Declined, Holder Element Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Mutual Of America Capital Management Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.95 Million

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 11,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 18,967 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 30,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $137.45. About 277,165 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT RAISES OVER $1.1B FOR ASIA OPPORUNITY FUND; 17/04/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 21/05/2018 – JLL continues its climb up Fortune 500; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT IS SAID TO SEEK $1 BILLION FOR PROPERTY FUND; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 30/05/2018 – LaSalle Plans Double Acquisition From Aviva Investors; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 27/03/2018 – JLL SPARK BUYS SAAS-BASED REAL ESTATE ASSET MGMT CO. STESSA

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 1,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 58,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.69M, up from 57,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 10/04/2018 – Banking Tech: Amazon eyes PayPal’s crown with Alexa payments platform; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Casino and Amazon to Join Forces for Paris Grocery Service

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBRE recruits Marc Rampulla, Brian Saal to launch government properties practice – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on August 14, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “JLL arranges $300M construction loan for 830 Brickell in Miami – Stockhouse” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JLL named a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Corridor office building lands chemical company tenant – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 286,796 shares to 515,245 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 53,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.73 EPS, down 9.60% or $0.29 from last year’s $3.02 per share. JLL’s profit will be $137.78M for 12.59 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 76 shares. 23,474 were reported by First State Bank Of Omaha. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Atlanta Cap Company L L C holds 1.40 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 290 shares stake. Element Cap Lc invested in 0.09% or 18,967 shares. Ent Fincl holds 0% or 42 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 110,565 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Eaton Vance invested in 13,414 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 40,217 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amp accumulated 20,585 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” published on September 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.