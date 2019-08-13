As Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Stock Price Declined, Generation Investment Management Llp Boosted Its Holding; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $117.3. About 4.82 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 28,311 shares as the company's stock declined 4.70% . The hedge fund held 4.28M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.26 million, up from 4.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.99. About 158,652 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 567,231 shares to 10.11 million shares, valued at $1.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 223,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 6 shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 8,332 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 2 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,964 shares. Art Advsr Limited Company holds 5,253 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Atlanta Mngmt Company L L C stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Cwm Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 175 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,240 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Optimum Inv reported 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 3,246 shares. Covington has 0% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 250 shares.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,027 shares to 17,927 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New.

