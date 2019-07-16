As Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lifted Holding; Pbf Energy Cl A (PBF) Holder Denali Advisors Has Upped Position

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A (PBF) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 15,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 232,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 217,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.96. About 275,700 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT RESTART EXPECTED BY WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 09/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette gasoline unit expected back by Thursday; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY PLANS FCCU RESTART FOR LATE NEXT WEEK; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery may finish gasoline unit overhaul by mid-April

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 818,754 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.24 million, up from 787,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $139.88. About 112,945 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 19.62% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 01/05/2018 – JLL one of America’s Best Employers according to Forbes; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark acquires SaaS-based real estate asset management company Stessa; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 08/04/2018 – Scout.com: Source: LaSalle to hire Villanova assistant Ashley Howard; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Rev $3.56B; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 17/04/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- TO ACQUIRE REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER BUSINESS OF AVIVA INVESTORS, AND FULL OWNERSHIP OF MANAGEMENT OF ENCORE+ FUND; 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.77M shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.04% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 454,026 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 13,249 shares. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Ameriprise owns 757,143 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 4,851 shares. Globeflex Cap LP has 52,372 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 0.4% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 25,844 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Liability Corp New York has 1.97% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). State Of Wisconsin Board has 22,190 shares. Oberweis Asset Incorporated reported 9,900 shares. D E Shaw & Com holds 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 369,439 shares.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group by 11,500 shares to 22,000 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (NYSE:WPC) by 60,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,700 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 18,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 93,547 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested in 0% or 8,206 shares. 47,454 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Moreover, Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% or 69,674 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 2,091 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 12,388 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of invested in 100 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Com holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. 585,179 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 36,404 were reported by Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Com. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.03% or 613,666 shares.