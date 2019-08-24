As Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Share Value Declined, Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lowered by $924,924 Its Position; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Night Owl Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 146,369 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.46 million, down from 154,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 6,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 98,193 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14M, down from 104,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $129.71. About 181,186 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO BUY REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER OPS OF AVIVA INVESTORS; 08/05/2018 – JLL DIV BOOST TO $0.41/SHR FROM 37C VS EST. 39C; 01/05/2018 – Lasalle, Pebblebrook and Labor Negotiations? a New Report by UNITE HERE; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle Raises Dividend to 41c; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT LASALLE HAS NOT RESPONDED TO REVISED PROPOSAL

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 332,901 shares to 853,311 shares, valued at $16.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 97,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns owns 9,240 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Guinness Asset Limited reported 57 shares stake. 29 are held by Howe Rusling Incorporated. Century holds 0.03% or 194,483 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Inc Oh holds 1.42% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) or 818,754 shares. Synovus Corporation accumulated 273 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Etrade Cap Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Ls Advsr Lc accumulated 0.03% or 3,246 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.03% or 71,231 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Limited Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Trexquant Investment LP reported 14,471 shares stake. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 1,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 51,597 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability holds 161,274 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv invested in 0.08% or 61,197 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Invest Advisors invested 1.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Paloma Partners Mngmt Commerce stated it has 4,525 shares. Merian (Uk) Limited has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 21,176 are owned by Greenleaf. Moreover, Pennsylvania Co has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vigilant Lc has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 21,109 shares. Birinyi Associate Incorporated, Connecticut-based fund reported 75,777 shares. Quantbot Tech LP reported 1,471 shares. Peddock Advisors Lc accumulated 1.29% or 10,141 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust And reported 11,406 shares. Optimum Advisors has 22,090 shares. Cumberland Advisors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 900 shares. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 12,720 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 412,444 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

