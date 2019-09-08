As Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Market Value Declined, Vulcan Value Partners Has Lowered Stake; Eog Res (EOG) Position Has Increased by Taurus Asset Management Llc

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 41.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 53,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 181,412 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.73 million shares traded or 3.62% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. (JLL) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 194,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 730,107 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.57M, down from 924,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $137.45. About 277,165 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 02/04/2018 – NRC: NRC Names New Senior Resident Inspector at LaSalle Nuclear Power Plant; 30/05/2018 – JLL’s CEO comments on LaSalle’s double acquisition from Aviva Investors; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE ACQUISITION FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 29/03/2018 – Two JLL leaders among Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America; 23/04/2018 – DJ Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JLL); 02/04/2018 – JLL earns ENERGY STAR® honor for seventh straight year; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT RAISES OVER $1.1B FOR ASIA OPPORUNITY FUND; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT IS SAID TO SEEK $1 BILLION FOR PROPERTY FUND; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark acquires SaaS-based real estate asset management company Stessa; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS LASALLE 2 REACTOR POWER TO 63% FROM 100%: NRC

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.73 earnings per share, down 9.60% or $0.29 from last year’s $3.02 per share. JLL’s profit will be $137.78 million for 12.59 P/E if the $2.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.