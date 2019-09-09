As Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Market Value Declined, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Upped Its Stake by $332,024; Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Guild Investment Management Has Lowered by $1.74 Million Its Position

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 2,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 10,991 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 8,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $140.84. About 160,464 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 05/03/2018 JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE TO BUY REAL ESTATE MULTI-MANAGER OPS OF AVIVA INVESTORS; 13/03/2018 – HNA GROUP- FORMS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JLL; JLL WILL SERVE AS HNA’S STRATEGIC PARTNER IN CO’S GLOBAL PORTFOLIO; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-LaSalle Investment seeks $1 billion for property fund – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – REVISED PROPOSAL ALSO PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO GET CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 15%; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT IS SAID TO SEEK $1 BILLION FOR PROPERTY FUND; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c; 08/05/2018 – JLL DIV BOOST TO $0.41/SHR FROM 37C VS EST. 39C; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK – IMPLIED PRICE OF $32.49/SHARE AS PER NEW PROPOSAL BASED ON HIGHER FIXED EXCHANGE RATIO OF 0.9085 PEBBLEBROOK SHARE FOR EACH LASALLE SHARE; 30/05/2018 – JLL’s CEO comments on LaSalle’s double acquisition from Aviva Investors

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $214.06. About 19.20M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 21/05/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts on June 4; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 27/03/2018 – APPLE EDUCATION EVENT IN CHICAGO BEGINS

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year's $2.91 per share. AAPL's profit will be $12.52B for 18.91 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 35,373 shares to 167,976 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 10,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,808 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.