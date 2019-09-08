As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, West Chester Capital Advisors Lowered Holding; Zwj Investment Counsel Stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Trimmed as Share Price Declined

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 49,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 12,436 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 62,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $94.33. About 705,788 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10 million and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 135,929 shares. Stewart & Patten, California-based fund reported 197,970 shares. Systematic Management LP owns 5,100 shares. Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 644,362 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Com holds 7,035 shares. Flow Traders Us Lc holds 0.01% or 1,502 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Capital Lc stated it has 117,430 shares. St Germain D J invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Elm Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.62% or 6,289 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.89% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hrt Fincl Lc has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Verity Verity Limited Com holds 81,387 shares. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation reported 100% stake. Hourglass Limited Liability Co reported 0.82% stake. Marathon reported 22,461 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 21,236 shares to 317,270 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 14,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.