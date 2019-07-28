As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Increased Holding; Zpr Investment Management Upped Position in Transact Technologies (TACT) as Share Price Declined

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 11,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.72M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.78M, up from 4.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 45,177 shares traded or 104.03% up from the average. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 30/04/2018 – TransAct Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 05/03/2018 TransAct 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – TransAct 1Q EPS 9c; 24/04/2018 – Pinpoint Intelligence Announces Key Industry Expert Hire at ETA’s TRANSACT; 15/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON – CBIRC APPROVED WILLIS INSURANCE BROKERS TO BE FIRST FULLY LICENSED FOREIGN BROKER TO TRANSACT ALL INSURANCE BUSINESS IN CHINA; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACT Tech New York City to Feature the Latest Payments Authentication Innovation; 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 16/04/2018 – lpsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 05/03/2018 – TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.12; 10/04/2018 – Ingenico Group to Debut Axium Solution and Discuss the Future of Commerce at ETA TRANSACT 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 26,270 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt accumulated 0% or 2,300 shares. M&T Bank Corporation owns 24,000 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 240 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 32,752 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Wedge Management L LP Nc has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) reported 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Mngmt stated it has 118,100 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co holds 423,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 4,499 shares. 351,880 are held by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Punch Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 363,700 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 1,500 shares.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $50.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 17,847 shares to 5,472 shares, valued at $540,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 22,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,869 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $208,100 activity.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 10,768 shares to 813,747 shares, valued at $24.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 112,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,900 shares, and cut its stake in Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP).