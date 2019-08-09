As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Stake; Zeke Capital Advisors Cut Holding in Essent Group LTD (ESNT) as Valuation Declined

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 49.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 19,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 19,869 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $863,000, down from 39,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 394,486 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 12/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – PRICES $424.4 MLN OF 10-YEAR MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES ISSUED BY RADNOR RE 2018-1 LTD; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 55.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 70,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 57,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, down from 128,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 5.07 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,588 shares to 144,169 shares, valued at $40.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2,732 shares to 215,655 shares, valued at $32.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 41,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).