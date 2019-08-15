As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Upped by $1.73 Million Its Stake; Zebra Capital Management Stake In Old Rep Intl Com Stk (ORI) Was Has Raised

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (ORI) by 255.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 35,460 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 9,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 2.03 million shares traded or 48.72% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 12,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 135,946 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, up from 123,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 5.39 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 200,100 shares to 149,900 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lands End Inc New (NASDAQ:LE) by 35,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 664,470 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (NASDAQ:GT) by 28,245 shares to 23,345 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ROL) by 10,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,120 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CDNS).