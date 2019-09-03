As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Birinyi Associates Has Cut by $417,000 Its Stake; Western Alliance Banc (WAL) Holding Maintained by Alta Capital Management Llc

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 12,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 1.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Banc (WAL) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 21,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 320,724 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16M, up from 298,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Banc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 148,044 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Com owns 23,389 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pinnacle holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 6,593 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.23% or 879,515 shares in its portfolio. 75,000 were reported by Highland Cap L P. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 62,316 shares. Stieven Lp holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 331,600 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 707,969 shares. Parkside Bank & Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 77 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 48,418 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 0.04% or 7.41M shares. Ftb owns 591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 23,300 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $113,125 activity.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,573 shares to 719,761 shares, valued at $52.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 437,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,940 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT).

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 2 shares to 22 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 18,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.29B for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Llc holds 4.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,600 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 23.90 million shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Renaissance Lc reported 16,988 shares. Asset Mngmt Gp Inc owns 1.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 23,780 shares. Central National Bank And Trust accumulated 9,650 shares. Waters Parkerson & Co Llc stated it has 1.9% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Budros Ruhlin & Roe invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2,078 were reported by Ima Wealth Inc. 80,912 are held by Wms Prtn Llc. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 48,987 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.84% or 196,680 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca stated it has 17,883 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 1.70M shares. Nbt Bankshares N A New York has invested 2.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Calamos Advsr Lc has 1.28% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.47M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.