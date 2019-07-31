As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Bangor Savings Bank Boosted Position; West Family Investments Has Cut Holding in Humana (Put) (HUM) by $25.25 Million as Shares Declined

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (Put) (HUM) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.46B market cap company. The stock increased 5.31% or $15.12 during the last trading session, reaching $299.64. About 2.02 million shares traded or 51.40% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER ALSO PROVIDES EXAMPLES OF “SHORTCOMINGS” IN KINDRED MANAGEMENT’S PROJECTIONS AND MOTIVATIONS RELATING TO TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues To Oppose Proposed Acquisition Of Kindred Healthcare By Humana, TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe KND; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA BUYS FAMILY PHYSICIANS GROUP IN CENTRAL FL; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Founding Family Faces Test in Humana Acquisition Talks; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $13.70-Adj EPS $14.10; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $491M; 02/05/2018 – SPGR Lowers Humana Health Plans of PR Rtgs To ‘B-‘; On CW Neg; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – TEAMING UP WITH HOME-BASED MEDICAL CARE CO LANDMARK TO OFFER AN IN-HOME MEDICAL, BEHAVIORAL & PALLIATIVE CARE COORDINATION PROGRAM

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.97. About 4.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Homrich Berg has invested 0.05% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 9,831 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 9,107 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arrow Financial holds 60 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 246,792 shares. B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital has invested 0.97% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Hl Fincl Svcs Lc holds 0.05% or 12,816 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Sol Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Federated Pa stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.08% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Moreover, Polar Asset Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 49,360 shares. Central Natl Bank & Tru Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,898 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 45,155 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Study: Enhanced Health Benefits from a Tailored Medication Management Approach for Medicare Advantage Part D Participants – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Humana Inc (HUM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Humana Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results; Raises Full Year 2019 EPS Guidance – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Responsible National Health Insurance Part 2: The Purple Health Plan Would Be A Solid Step Forward – Forbes” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Signs of Life in Johnson & Johnson’s Second-Quarter Earnings Report – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 5,019 shares to 229,057 shares, valued at $65.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 36,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,673 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).