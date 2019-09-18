As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Bank Of Stockton Lowered Its Stake; Welch Group Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Cut by $1.25 Million

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton sold 3,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 6,334 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $882,000, down from 9,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 4.29 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 23,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 38,743 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, down from 61,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvw Advsrs Lc reported 27,900 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Legacy Private Com stated it has 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Covington Inv Advisors holds 1.36% or 29,879 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris Com Ca invested in 796,274 shares or 2.78% of the stock. Btim Corp has 1.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 10,098 were reported by Vigilant Capital Mgmt. Bailard Inc invested in 93,064 shares or 0.79% of the stock. 37,900 were accumulated by Mu Company. St Johns Investment Mngmt Com Ltd Liability has 1.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,835 shares. Ckw Fincl Grp Inc reported 995 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Liability Corp invested 4.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sterling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.88% or 652,899 shares. Princeton Port Strategies accumulated 76,933 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 30,623 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department has 2.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12 million and $937.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 32,078 shares to 622,852 shares, valued at $23.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 4,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

