As Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) Shares Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Stake in Chemical Finl C (CHFC) Has Lowered by $3.74 Million as Stock Price Declined

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp C (CHFC) by 63.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 91,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,537 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 142,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 654,702 shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 28.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co (JNJ) by 66.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,497 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 4,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.33. About 4.04M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.61% or 191,069 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Lc invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strategic Services has 0.72% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Polar Capital Llp holds 0.35% or 266,000 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield stated it has 58,417 shares. Toth Financial Advisory invested in 56,287 shares. Community Trust & reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Horrell Cap has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 490 shares. 41,869 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc. Fosun Int Limited invested in 0.04% or 4,265 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri holds 26,976 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 1.74% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 877,578 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) has 0.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,070 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp holds 1.12% or 49,141 shares. Lockheed Martin Mgmt holds 0.66% or 103,500 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.54 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,910 shares to 362,486 shares, valued at $14.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 22,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. The insider SHAFER THOMAS C bought $249,611. On Thursday, June 13 TORGOW GARY bought $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 10,100 shares. On Thursday, June 13 KLAESER DENNIS L bought $392,205 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 10,018 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 38,011 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 187,142 shares. Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt owns 58,406 shares. Alps accumulated 0% or 9,406 shares. 1.27 million are owned by Bancorporation. Profund Advisors Limited Com holds 0.02% or 8,119 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin reported 62,836 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 51,326 shares. Minerva Advisors Limited Com owns 0.24% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 10,425 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.04% stake. Dean Associate Ltd Company reported 162,920 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 3.63M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Weiss Multi reported 51,537 shares stake. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 188,450 shares.

