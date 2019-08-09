As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Decreased Stake; Weiss Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN)

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 710,532 shares traded or 69.51% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 77,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7.82 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, down from 7.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $131.68. About 3.74M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 16,419 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). M&T Bancorp Corp holds 50,377 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). State Bank reported 36,394 shares. Webster Bancorp N A holds 0% or 1,749 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 9,029 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Lpl Ltd Liability reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Allen Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 445,924 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 25,713 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 289,536 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Advisory Networks reported 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20,097 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L had bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515 on Thursday, June 20.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYR) by 29,300 shares to 190,700 shares, valued at $16.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leisure Acquisition Corp by 341,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,484 shares, and cut its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 182,009 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $526.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.53M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.