As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Becker Capital Management Has Lifted by $322,202 Its Stake; Weis Mkts (WMK) Market Value Declined While Coatue Management Has Lifted Stake by $461,736

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 315,011 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.88M, up from 312,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $131.77. About 5.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 08/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Weis Mkts Inc (WMK) by 178.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 12,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.21% . The hedge fund held 20,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $729,000, up from 7,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Weis Mkts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 30,957 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) has declined 29.77% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 21/03/2018 – FDA: Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert For Weis Quality Store-Made Cole Slaw Sold in 8 Stores Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen; 26/04/2018 – Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets 1Q EPS 60c; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 4Q REV. $883.7M; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets Reports 1st Quarter Sales, Comparable Store Sales And Net Income Increases; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE UP 1.2 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – EXPANSION TO FOCUS ON SHANGHAI AND HONG KONG FOR NOW: WEIS; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 13/03/2018 – Weis Markets 4Q Net $63.7M; 13/03/2018 Weis Markets 4Q EPS $2.37

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38B and $11.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 23,394 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $607.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 84,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,083 shares, and cut its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold WMK shares while 34 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 6.66% more from 10.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Lesa Sroufe stated it has 74,992 shares. Fmr Limited Co owns 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphaone Services stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) for 2,437 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Llc reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Parametric Assoc Lc owns 65,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). 24,345 were accumulated by Dean Cap Management. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 20,030 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 13,373 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Aperio Ltd Company accumulated 72,742 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $91,420 activity. Another trade for 800 shares valued at $30,080 was made by FROST SCOTT F on Monday, June 3. On Wednesday, May 29 Schertle Kurt A bought $38,570 worth of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) or 1,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Economic Planning Group Incorporated Adv has 0.86% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,457 shares. Culbertson A N owns 73,353 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Allstate Corporation owns 243,777 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation has 1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 414,044 shares. Markel Corporation holds 610,800 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 54,377 shares. 91,969 are held by Stillwater Advsrs Ltd Company. Montag A And Associates has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ativo Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,537 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 122,591 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.38% or 14,754 shares. Florida-based Sabal has invested 3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 3,745 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 1,190 shares to 83,195 shares, valued at $23.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,238 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).