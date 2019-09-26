As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Colony Group Boosted Stake; Weber Alan W Cut Holding in Pcm (PCMI) by $2.90 Million

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 29.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 17,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 78,260 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90 million, up from 60,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.94. About 3.91M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 82,783 shares as the company's stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.54M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.35M market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iq Hedge Multi (QAI) by 76,075 shares to 494,047 shares, valued at $15.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Food Holding Corp by 229,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,699 shares, and cut its stake in Db X (DBEF).

