As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Decreased Stake; Waterfront Capital Partners Upped Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Position by $2.24 Million; Stock Value Declined

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 77,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The hedge fund held 404,345 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88M, up from 327,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 1.02 million shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 126,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.64M, down from 159,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants holds 9,154 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 96,052 were accumulated by John G Ullman And Associate Inc. Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aldebaran Financial, Tennessee-based fund reported 28,237 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 218,706 shares stake. Town Country Savings Bank Trust Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com has invested 2.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Richard C Young Limited holds 96,202 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edgestream Prtnrs LP accumulated 31,936 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability holds 8,980 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 192,101 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 6,995 were accumulated by Tradewinds Cap Ltd Com. Callahan Ltd Com holds 2.85% or 109,607 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 36,671 shares. The California-based Violich Capital Management has invested 4.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,300 shares to 254,800 shares, valued at $25.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alnc by 20,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,800 shares, and has risen its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

