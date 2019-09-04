As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Raised Stake; Vertex One Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Unisys (UIS) by $605,000

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 4,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 85,847 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00 million, up from 80,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 5.70M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 575,813 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 630,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 1.49M shares traded or 71.70% up from the average. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 01/05/2018 – UNISYS 1Q REV. $708.4M, EST. $651.3M; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q EPS 62c; 28/03/2018 – Unisys Announces New Advanced Endpoint Protection Solution to Help Organizations Combat Today’s Rapidly Evolving Malware Threats; 17/04/2018 – Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile Devices to Include Medical and Internet of Things Devices; 24/04/2018 – Unisys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – GMA News: Filipinos are among the most frustrated by long banking queues –Unisys study; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR CUTS UNISYS TO ‘B-‘ ON HIGHER LEVERAGE; WEAK OP; 02/05/2018 – Fifty-Two Percent of Europeans are Open to Federated Identification, Finds Unisys Survey

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 25,876 shares to 76,636 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 184,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Graf Indl Corp.

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). 415 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards & Company. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Management has 0.03% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 235,900 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 40,960 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 306,768 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highbridge Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 252,739 shares. Voya Invest Llc holds 19,594 shares. Moreover, Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Spark Inv Management Limited owns 293,500 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 415,542 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 19,259 shares. Geode Management Lc has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Convergence Investment Partners has invested 0.06% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) or 17,512 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 77,292 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Unisys’s (NYSE:UIS) Share Price Down A Worrying 54%? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) Selects Unisys as Master System Integrator for Providing Technology Support and IT Infrastructure – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Unisys to Exchange Approximately $130 Million of Convertible Notes for Stock and Cash – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Forman Named Unisys Federal Vice President for Digital Government – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 08/26: (PRTA) (CAL) (JNJ) Higher (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ) by 23,285 shares to 15,810 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,916 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).