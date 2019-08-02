As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Increased Position by $333.68 Million; Verizon (VZ) Stake Raised by Excalibur Management Corp

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 2,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 163,368 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.84 billion, up from 160,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.84B market cap company. It closed at $130.29 lastly. It is down 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 4.53M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Stock May Be Too Cheap In A Low Interest Rate World – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 12,527 shares to 47,466 shares, valued at $6.87 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 35 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,190 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Management has invested 1.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Washington Financial Bank accumulated 0.54% or 24,323 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Co invested in 1,828 shares. Bankshares holds 39,879 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. 82,672 are owned by Mechanics Financial Bank Department. Oak Assocs Limited Oh invested in 14,450 shares. Fagan Assoc holds 2.11% or 35,256 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bonness Enterp has 39,038 shares for 3.54% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc reported 0% stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 623,395 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Com has 61,088 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 8.14M shares. Burgundy Asset Limited reported 4.28% stake. Kansas-based Mariner Llc has invested 0.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,387 shares to 34,059 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.