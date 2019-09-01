As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Calamos Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Has Boosted by Hanson Mcclain Inc

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 40,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 33,388 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, down from 73,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 34,884 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 29,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 30,102 shares to 37,234 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 48,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,196 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.86% or 101,909 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Limited Liability Corp holds 175,379 shares. Petrus Tru Lta reported 3.68% stake. The Massachusetts-based Page Arthur B has invested 4.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 13,708 were reported by First City Cap Mgmt. Moreover, Edmp has 3.99% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,236 shares. Phocas Fincl Corp holds 0.18% or 12,517 shares in its portfolio. 38.60M were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. Cls Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 6.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5.12 million shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability holds 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 178,567 shares. Forbes J M & Company Llp owns 94,680 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Nine Masts Capital Limited invested in 4,300 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,551 shares to 502,774 shares, valued at $54.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 6,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,504 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

