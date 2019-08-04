As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Advisor Partners Upped Its Stake; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Brookstone Capital Management Increased Its Holding

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 2,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 82,008 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46 million, up from 79,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 5,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 56,597 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 51,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Trust stated it has 1.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 117,430 are owned by Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Allen Investment Management stated it has 162,693 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. 1.10M were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr Inc. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv has 41,361 shares. Veritable LP has 0.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peninsula Asset Mgmt accumulated 21,299 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 157,208 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 1.95% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Round Table Serv Ltd Llc owns 0.31% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,430 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc holds 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 500 shares. Reaves W H reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 57,719 shares. Stack Fincl Mngmt Inc, a Montana-based fund reported 88,149 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,601 shares to 140,166 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 5,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,372 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc Eur.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 15,661 shares to 53,222 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,829 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MBG).