As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $2.05 Million; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Upped Cerner (CERN) Position by $363,090 as Share Price Rose

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 14,723 shares as the company's stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 342,846 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.93M, up from 328,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company's stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.62 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (VWO) by 12,450 shares to 499,036 shares, valued at $21.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp Cl A by 131,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,990 shares, and cut its stake in Electr For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14,340 shares to 224,146 shares, valued at $16.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet ‘A’ by 324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,386 shares, and cut its stake in Moody’s (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.