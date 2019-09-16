As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Tuttle Tactical Management Lowered Its Stake by $3.10 Million; Vale S A (VALE) Share Price Rose While Gramercy Funds Management Has Increased by $4.31 Million Its Holding

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 54.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 22,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,705 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, down from 41,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 1.42 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92M, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.93. About 9.08M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 24/04/2018 – VALE SA VALE.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS, EST. 75.4M TONS; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 12/04/2018 – Vale announces expiration and final results of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NICKEL OUTPUT 58.6K TONS, -17.9% Y/Y; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET INCOME $1.59B; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO IS NOT SATISFIED WITH NICKEL PRICE

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $195.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 885,668 shares to 470,077 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 307,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.42M shares, and cut its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS).

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 7,975 shares to 12,746 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.