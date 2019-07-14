As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Scholtz & Company Decreased Its Holding by $810,509; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Birinyi Associates Has Raised Its Stake

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 77.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,670 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78M shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandhill Cap Prtn Lc reported 7,928 shares stake. Utd Fire reported 38,000 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt owns 251,807 shares for 3.82% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brookmont Cap Mngmt reported 22,455 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rnc Cap Management Ltd stated it has 2.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Raymond James Tru Na has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Meyer Handelman holds 1.19% or 165,470 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Co accumulated 42,346 shares or 6.42% of the stock. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 101,428 shares. Btr Capital invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Taylor Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,700 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advisors has 1.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Harvest Capital Management holds 1.19% or 26,695 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

