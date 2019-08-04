As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Sunbelt Securities Lowered by $686,104 Its Stake; Tygh Capital Management Increases Position in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 89,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 648,624 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, up from 559,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.79% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 746,341 shares traded or 211.56% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500.

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 13,112 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 18,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 35,982 shares to 272,254 shares, valued at $18.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) by 10,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,870 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $597,559 activity. The insider Wollenberg Scott D sold 35,334 shares worth $542,363. 6,600 shares were sold by Moore Larry Oscar, worth $99,684.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 42,248 shares. Indexiq Advisors Lc owns 0.02% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 53,330 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 9,442 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Snow Mngmt LP reported 280,077 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated has 49,218 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 23,850 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 11,429 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0% or 58,890 shares. 671,200 were reported by Paradigm Capital. Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma invested in 956,954 shares. 214,157 were reported by United Svcs Automobile Association. Invesco stated it has 160,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 72,839 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.