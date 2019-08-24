As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Taurus Asset Management Cut Stake by $416,861; Tudor Investment Et Al Raised Ibm (Intl Business Machines) (IBM) Stake by $1.18 Million

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 2,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 65,142 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 68,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Ibm Corporation (Intl Business Machines) (IBM) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 8,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 25,695 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 17,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Ibm Corporation (Intl Business Machines) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 18/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: It’s All About the Margins — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S owns 68,708 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Company reported 119,673 shares. Payden And Rygel has 191,500 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Lc holds 0.53% or 7,062 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Inc has invested 1.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Heritage Mngmt holds 176,657 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.56% or 1.93M shares. 3.39M were accumulated by Prudential Public Llc. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3,640 shares. Burney accumulated 42,314 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chemung Canal Tru Communication has invested 3.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marathon Capital Mngmt owns 22,461 shares. World Invsts invested 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,025 shares to 101,760 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 10,077 shares to 39,676 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 23,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,280 shares, and cut its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).