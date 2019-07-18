As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Marco Investment Management Has Cut Stake; Tobam Has Increased Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $16.10 Million as Share Value Rose

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,930 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 32,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 7.75 million shares traded or 8.92% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Tobam increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 494.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 272,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,080 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40 million, up from 55,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 7.68M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 74,631 shares to 96,399 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 174,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,772 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

