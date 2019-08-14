As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Shell Asset Management Co Cut Stake; Target (TGT) Shareholder Northrock Partners Upped Stake

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 8,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 113,582 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, up from 105,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 8.41 million shares traded or 66.43% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT)

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 8,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 448,606 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.71 million, down from 457,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,666 shares to 34,844 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Res Corp by 22,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lrad Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.68 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 21,946 shares to 163,148 shares, valued at $17.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 74,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

