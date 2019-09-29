As Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Btr Capital Management Decreased Stake; Target (TGT) Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Trimmed Position by $688,000

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $520,000, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 2.80M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (JNJ) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 23,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 49,546 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 73,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson& Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $536.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 3,810 shares to 41,189 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $557.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 95,000 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79M for 22.68 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.