As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Holder Vigilant Capital Management Has Cut by $372,520 Its Stake; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Axiom International Investors Has Lifted Position

Vigilant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,548 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 13,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 2.47M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 495,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296.02 million, up from 6.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 4.53 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 29,892 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $14.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 12,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us Broad Market Etf (FNDB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Cap Mngmt holds 2.38% or 156,409 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce Inc holds 97,316 shares. Cutter And Brokerage accumulated 23,075 shares. Smead Cap Mngmt has 266,659 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 101,909 shares. Pioneer Trust Savings Bank N A Or holds 41,790 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 6.98M shares. Polar Cap Llp reported 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa has 0.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Glovista Investments holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,800 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt reported 37,130 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 22,461 shares. Hourglass Ltd Co holds 20,163 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc reported 0.62% stake. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 92 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed 813% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.58 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.