As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Decreased Stake by $685,826; Sysco (SYY) Holder Scott & Selber Has Boosted Its Stake by $743,952

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 294,395 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 30,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $131.38. About 847,434 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Counsel has invested 0.32% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 75,031 are held by Blair William Il. Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 9,140 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ls Advsr Lc reported 0.32% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% or 308 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Lp reported 152,906 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 0.3% or 12,517 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 58,504 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Manchester Management Limited Liability Company holds 2,790 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.05% or 135,812 shares. Everett Harris And Co Ca has 120,993 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 14,426 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 75,586 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 6.00M shares.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,249 shares to 4,091 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4.60M shares. Cap Guardian has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Janney Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 245,287 shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 306,720 shares. Mechanics Comml Bank Tru Department reported 2.63% stake. Argent Tru reported 122,730 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 31.71 million shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Bancorp reported 24,323 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Ltd Liability reported 6,536 shares. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood & White has 2.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 56,633 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). California-based Boltwood Cap Mgmt has invested 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alesco Advsrs Llc has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baxter Bros Inc has 1.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 46,243 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).