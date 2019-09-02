As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Decreased by $843,591 Its Holding; Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake Held by Qs Investors Llc

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 197,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 174,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 3.52 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 49,657 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, down from 55,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds (DIV) by 39,685 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $38.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 52,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,276 shares, and cut its stake in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.29 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 36,715 shares to 121,766 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 83,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

