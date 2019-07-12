As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, Long Road Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Holding; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $381,000

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,019 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 12,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $133.6. About 13.63 million shares traded or 98.55% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $364.47. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT, AVIALL SIGNED PARTS DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH GE AVIATION; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 04/04/2018 – BOEING IS `ASSESSING THE SITUATION’ ON US-CHINA TRADE

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Boring Stocks to Buy This Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Janssen Tremfya for psoriatic arthritis meets primary endpoints – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership invested in 0.81% or 31,661 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 69,911 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. 27,908 are owned by Peoples Financial. National Pension Ser holds 1.32% or 2.46 million shares. Omers Administration invested in 663,010 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.89 million shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru holds 1.6% or 373,721 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.96% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 853,664 shares. Dearborn Partners owns 296,291 shares. Gm Advisory Group Inc has 12,231 shares. Beech Hill Advsr stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 12.71M shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited owns 10,728 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 1,035 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 28,777 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “How this one stock could ultimately be responsible for killing the bull market – MarketWatch” on July 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta gains from higher fares and fuller planes, raises profit outlook for 2019 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Boeing Space and Launch Headquarters Moving to Florida’s Space Coast – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The Value of Boeingâ€™s Now Infamous 737 Max 8 Drops by Millions of Dollars – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 200 shares to 300 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J reported 4,016 shares stake. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Com Incorporated has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nottingham Advsrs accumulated 821 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.75% or 15,569 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsrs Limited Company holds 5,053 shares. 34,235 are held by Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated holds 38,900 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon accumulated 4.60 million shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reik And Lc holds 0.31% or 2,960 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alta Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Excalibur Corporation holds 1,240 shares.