As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Legacy Private Trust Increased Its Holding by $496,647; Stephens Increased Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $413,943

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 4,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 23,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 19,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $102.19. About 1.86 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 3,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 39,477 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50 million, up from 35,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 5.05 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group holds 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 225,243 shares. North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,114 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 1,594 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.1% or 47,690 shares. Cna Financial Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,000 shares. 1.60M are owned by Prudential Fincl. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,516 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Auxier Asset holds 0.36% or 19,060 shares. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 38,857 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Company holds 212,948 shares. Pitcairn owns 5,647 shares. John G Ullman And Associate invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tctc Holdg Lc has 0.73% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kentucky-based Cullinan Inc has invested 0.38% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 16,460 shares to 36,316 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 6,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,146 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT).

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 33,478 shares to 31,201 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,260 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

