As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Btc Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; Steelcase (SCS) Holder Tieton Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 2,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09M, up from 69,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 5.62M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 536,417 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 27,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). California-based Rbf Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Legal General Gp Public Limited Company holds 78,646 shares. 56,143 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp reported 126,020 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 277,641 shares. Spark Limited Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 272,400 shares. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward has invested 0.26% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 68,842 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv Incorporated stated it has 75,140 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.02% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Menta Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.24% or 37,325 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 3.23 million shares.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.45 million for 9.77 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaalco Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY) by 429,045 shares to 3.44 million shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chromadex Corp by 165,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Enova International Inc.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Steelcase Plunged on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Steelcase Inc. (SCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Steelcase Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Steelcase Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour Counsel Llc reported 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gfs Advsrs Ltd Co, a Texas-based fund reported 35,351 shares. Pitcairn Com owns 34,627 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lafayette Investments invested in 74,058 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors has invested 0.24% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Btc Capital has 1.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Washington Management owns 4,940 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Accredited Invsts Inc reported 5,687 shares. Valmark Advisers owns 6,375 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 21,839 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Spc Financial reported 4,850 shares. Pure Fin Advsrs has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). South Dakota Invest Council has 1.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Swedbank has invested 2.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $626.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,968 shares to 68,861 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 23,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,796 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).